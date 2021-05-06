Coach Mallam Yahaya fined GH¢2,000, slapped with 8 match ban for intimidating referee

Sports News of Thursday, 6 May 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Wassaman FC coach Mallam Yahaya has been handed an eight-match ban and fined an amount of GH¢2,000 for intimidating a referee in the Division One game against Star Madrid.



Mallam Yahaya, a former Ghana international, terrorised referee Zakari Abudu Fatal during and after the game.



His conduct was reported to the disciplinary Committee, who found him guilty of breaching Article 12(1)(i) of the GFA Disciplinary Code, 2019 and Article34(6)(d) of the GFA Division One LeagueRegulations in their Division One League match against Star Madrid.



The former Dortmund player also breached Article 12(1)(j) of the GFA Disciplinary Code, 2019 and Article 34(3)c of the GFA Division One League Regulations, 2019 for intimidating of a match official, Zakari Abudu Fatal.



The GFA Disciplinary Committee fined him an amount of GH¢2,000.



Mallam Yahaya has also been banned for 8 matches in accordance with Article 12(i) & (j) of the GFA Disciplinary Code (2019).



