Coach Laryea Kingston leads Right to Dream U-18 on Egypt tour

Sports News of Tuesday, 30 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Former Black Stars midfielder, Laryea Kingston is leading Right to Dream Academy U-18 on a tour to Egypt.



Laryea leads the juvenile side as a coach as they tour the Northern Africa country as part of the preparations.



They have already beaten Arab Contractors 3-1 in a friendly and will play Zamalek SC and a few other teams before they return to Ghana.



The talent production hub is set to scale up its operations in Ghana while launching a new outfit in Egypt.



The renowned Ghanaian academy Right to Dream announced a long-term partnership with Man Capital Group as the football outfit expands its operations to the North African country and other places of the World.



The UK investment firm Man Capital is owned by the famous Mansour family in Egypt is set to make a significant cash contribution to the Ghanaian side who also provides an educational path for its players.