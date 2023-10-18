Coach Kwesi Appiah secures first victory with Sudan

Sports News of Wednesday, 18 October 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian coach James Kwesi Appiah celebrated his first win as the head coach of Sudan when they narrowly defeated Chad in an international friendly on Tuesday.



Sudan had been struggling in recent matches, with a four-game winless streak, but they managed to secure a 1-0 victory over Chad at the King Fahd Stadium in Saudi Arabia.



The Desert Hawks secured the match-winning goal in the 30th minute, marking a significant victory for Appiah's team after his first match had ended 1-1 against Tanzania.



The former Black Stars coach was appointed as Sudan's head coach earlier this month and has committed to a three-year contract with the primary goal of revitalizing football in the Northeast African nation.



He is supported by fellow Ghanaians Ignatius Osei Fosu, the former coach of Techiman Eleven Wonders and Dreams FC, and ex-Black Stars goalkeeper Fatau Dauda, who is serving as the goalkeeper's trainer.



Sudan are setting their sights on qualifying for the 2026 World Cup, with important qualifiers against Togo and DR Congo scheduled for next month.



Unfortunately, they missed out on qualification for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, which is set to start in January 2024 in Ivory Coast.