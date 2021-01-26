Sports News of Tuesday, 26 January 2021

Source: Ghana Guardian

Coach Karim Zito eyes AFCON U-20 trophy after draw

Coach of the National U-20 team, Abdul Karim Zito

Coach of the National U-20 team, Abdul Karim Zito has set his sights on clinching the CAF U-20 African Cup of Nations trophy.



The Black Satellites booked their place at the tournament after emerging winners of the WAFU Zone B U-20 tournament.



After the draw on Monday Ghana has been placed in Group C alongside Tanzania, The Gambia and Morocco.



Speaking immediately after the draw was done on Monday in an interview with Happy FM,the coach said he hopes to win the ultimate at the tournament.



“We are going all out to make Ghana and West Africa proud because we are representing the sub-region. Our target is the ultimate prize,” the gaffer said.



He also added that he will augment the squad with players from the Ghana Premier League.



“When I came back, I told my scouts I needed certain players, and luckily for me, the league is currently ongoing which will make it easy for us selecting the best to represent the country”, the experienced coach added.



The CAF U-20 AFCON tournament will be staged in Mauritania and has been scheduled to commence on February 14.



