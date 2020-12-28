Sports News of Monday, 28 December 2020

Coach Johnson Smith vows to fix Asante Kotoko's goalscoring problem

Asante Kotoko players

Interim head coach of Asante Kotoko, Johnson Smith has promised to end the goal-scoring problem of the record holders of the Ghana Premier League.



The art of scoring goals by Asante Kotoko has become a major problem for their fans and the club’s hierarchy since the start of the truncated 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season.



The Porcupine Warriors scored 14 goals in 14 premier league games in the truncated season.



The club despite beefing up their squad with the likes of Kwame Poku and the return of Osman Ibrahim from King Faisal is still struggling to score goals as they have scored only four goals in six games and have conceded four.



Johnson Smith who took over from Maxwell Konadu about a week ago has promised to solve the goalscoring issue in his team.



"We accept that we drew, but we were affected by the goal that was disallowed, what saddens me is the penalty.”



"It means we would have lost if we had not scored first. In football, anything can happen that’s why I always tell the boys to score more goals and not just score one goal and depend on it.



"We are going to work on our inability to score goals,” he said after their 1-1 draw game with Medeama.

