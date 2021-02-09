Sports News of Tuesday, 9 February 2021

Coach JE Sarpong advises Kosta Papic on how to deal with Hearts players

Veteran Ghana football coach, Joseph Emmanuel Sarpong, has advised Accra Hearts of Oak coach Kosta Papic to understand the dynamics in our game by knowing how to deal with his players.



Sarpong was speaking in an interview on Happy Sports with Ohene-Bampoe Brenya on Happy 98.9FM on Accra Hearts of Oak’s poor run in the ongoing season.



The Phobians are winless in their last three games losing two and picking a point at home against Legon Cities on Sunday.



According to Coach Sarpong, the current performance being exhibited by the players on the pitch could spell doom for the Serbian coach.



“Some of these foreign coaches don’t know the dynamics in our game”.



“I have gone through this stage in my career. Sometimes the players don’t want to play for you and it sends a signal that you should be sacked. Some of the players are gossips and they try to undermine you the coach to management”, he told Ohene-Bampoe Brenya on Happy Sports on Happy 98.9FM.



“There are some players who underperform to send signals that the coach is not performing well. Some players go to the extent to ensure the coach is sacked. When a new coach comes in they try to impress and later these players retrogress”.



He advised Kosta Papic to be honest with the players and also motivate them when they perform well in games.



"The coach must be honest with the players and tell them about their performances”.