Coach Ibrahim Tanko and former Sports Minister to lead 2022 Bissa Walk

Other Sports of Saturday, 24 December 2022

Source: Hussein Hassan, Contributor

Plans are advanced for an exciting 2022 Bissa Walk on the Aburi Hills on Christmas Day morning. The Bissa Fitness Club GH, a youthful wing of the Bissa ethnic group of North-Eastern Ghana that uses fitness to connect, build networks, and help the impoverished in their society and beyond, is organizing the event, which is the second of its kind.



BFC GH has carried out a number of outreach programs to benefit many Bissa citizens and others who are not of Bissa descent since its inception in 2019. This year's event will be led by Coach Ibrahim Tanko, Head Coach of Ghana’s U-23 national side and former Sport Minister Dr. Mustapha Ahmed.



The first Walk, held in December 2021, drew over 200 proud citizens of the ethnic group and beyond, with this year's program expected to draw even more people.



Alhaji Samandulugu, the club's Public Relations Officer, stated that this year's event will be even bigger as a result of last year's success.



"Although we had previously organized many high-level events and outreach programs, we were a little nervous when we had to organize such an event for the first time last year. But we came through very well and feel we have gained momentum for the second edition."



"There'll be buses situated at vantage points to pick up participants all the way to the foot of the Aburi Hills for the start of the walk. "I'm already looking forward to it." He continued.



Bissa Fitness Club Ghana will also make a donation to the Lighthouse Orphanage in Aburi as part of the walk, demonstrating its advocacy for social responsibility by individuals and organizations.