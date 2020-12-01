Coach Bashiru Hayford starts training with Legon Cities FC

Sports News of Tuesday, 1 December 2020
Source: Ghana Soccernet
Experienced coach, Bashiru Hayford has started training with his new club Legon Cities ahead of their trip to Dawu on Sunday, December, 6.
Hayford, a two-time Premier League champion was appointed as the head coach of Legon Cities last week following a poor start to the season by the mega-rich club.
The Accra-based club sacked Bosnian gaffer Goran Barjakterevic after a 3-0 defeat to Accra Great Olympics on matchday two of the season.
The Royals will be hoping that the former Asante Kotoko coach transforms the club's fortunes with a first win against Dreams FC on Sunday.
Bashiru Hayford met the entire team on Monday and has started training with his charges.
Watch the video below:
First day at work for Coach Bashir Hayford...Great teacher he is.#TheRoyals #WeDeliver #GhanaPremierLeague pic.twitter.com/IpvYrirOY2— Legon Cities FC (@LegonCitiesFC) November 30, 2020
