Coach Bashiru Hayford is still at post - Legon Cities PRO denies sack reports

Sports News of Friday, 7 May 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

The Communications Director for Legon Cities, Kwame Dwomoh-Agyemang, has denied reports in the media that head coach, Bashiru Hayford has been sacked.



Reports went rife in the media indicating that Coach Bashiru Hayford is on his way out of the club following last Saturday’s defeat to Asante Kotoko.



The Royals are currently at the drop zone and are battling to escape relegation.



Former Asante Kotoko coach, Maxwell Konadu has been tipped to take over from Bashiru Hayford per the reports.



Speaking in an interview on Wamputu Sports with Odiasempa Kwame Oware on Happy 98.9FM, Kwame Dwomoh has debunked those reports stating Bashiru Hayford is still at post.



“Bashiru Hayford is still our head coach. The media have not been fair in the kind of reportage concerning Bashiru Hayford being sacked”.



“We have not hired any coach as the media is reporting and he still remains our coach”



Legon Cities play away to Dwarfs in their next Premier League game.



“We are going to play the game as a cup final. With the 12 remaining matches, we have to put in everything”.