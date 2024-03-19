Coach Ayinbire Norbert Elegant seals Ajax attachment offer

Sports News of Tuesday, 19 March 2024

Source: Sulemana Pasiba, Contributor

Former Koforidua Semper Fi FC and Army Ladies Football Club head coach Ayinbire Norbert Elegant has returned to football with a week-long attachment to the famous Ajax Amsterdam.



Having resigned from Koforidua Semper Fi FC at the tail end of last season, the 31-year-old tactician declined a handful of offers to return to the touchlines in both men's and women's football in order to help him revert to the classroom to undertake coaching badges with the English FA in May 2023 in London.



Known for being an ardent and disciplined student of the beautiful game, it was no surprise that the enterprising tactician chose to invest in knowledge rather than make a hasty return to the dugout.



The 31-year-old posted on his Instagram account, "This will eternally linger in my heart. The opportunity to embrace U16 coaching made me one of the liveliest students of the game. #14: Think about the future."



His recent step adds him to the few privileged coaches in Africa who have been given the nod to learn from the famous Johän Crüyff Arena in Amsterdam.



It's yet to be uncovered when he'll return to lead a club.