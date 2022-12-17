Coach Annor Walker speaks about his Black Galaxies ahead of CHAN tournament

Sports News of Saturday, 17 December 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Annor Walker says the Black Galaxies are on course for an excellent showing at the Championship of African Nations tournament (CHAN) in Algeria. Ghana will be making a record fourth appearance at the biennial competition in the North African country in January following previous appearances in 2009, 2011, and 2014.



Annor Walker has been speaking to ghanafa.org on player integration, international friendlies, selection headache, and targets.



Read on for the full transcript:



On player integration



Most of the players that qualified for the team are here and we are trying to watch some news ones that have come t beef up. This is our third week and from what I am seeing, there is an improvement in the team but for me, we are not there yet.



On friendlies against Hearts of Oak and Legon Cities



Against Harts, it was 2-1, and against Legon Cities 2-0. So, this tells you that the team is getting to where we want to get to. It’s an improved side, just that to me, I will not say we are there yet. We are still on course and we are still working hard to be better than what we are now until we leave here to continue our training outside Ghana.



On high profile friendlies



It’s my wish that we have some international friendlies to play but since the GFA has not gotten any for us yet, that is why we are playing our top clubs in the Country to give us better opposition than playing against lower Divisions so we are on course and I think with these two matches I have seen an improvement.



On target



My target is to get to the finals and if it’s the will of God that I should win the tournament, I will be more grateful to the Almighty. But my target, for now, is to get to at least the final of the competition.



On selection headache



I have a headache but it's normal. I invited them here and I am watching all of them so at the end of it all I will come out with the final list which will be done soon and very soon.



On message to Ghanaians



I give thanks to the Almighty and to all Ghanaian and ask all Ghanaian s to pray for the Black Galaxies. Though our senior team went to the World Cup and things didn’t work well. But that doesn’t mean that is what the Lord has for us so we should give thanks and look at the second team - the Black Galaxies I believe with their prayers and support behind the Black Galaxies, we will also put some smiles on their faces.