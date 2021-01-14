Sports News of Thursday, 14 January 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Coach Annor Walker’s exit a big blow to us - Gladson Awako

Coach Annor Walker, former Olympics coach

Great Olympics star Gladson Awako, says the team was not expecting to lose Coach Annor Walker as head coach at this point in season.



The former Olympics coach had to be relieved off his duties due to health reasons and has been replaced by Coach Yaw Preko.



Annor Walker was on a good run with the Olympics team in the ongoing Ghana Premier League, playing some beautiful football until he had to take a sick leave.



The former Berekum Chelsea coach missed the team’s last two games in the Premier League due to his health condition including his assistant who is also down with sickness.



According to the General Manager of the club, Oluboi Commodore a decision had to be taken urgently as they were unsure about the return of Coach Annor Walker.



Speaking in an interview on Wamputu Sports with Odiasempa Kwame Oware on Happy 98.9FM, Gladson Awako said, “Annor Walker’s absence is a big blow to all of us.



Currently, he is recovering and very soon, we hope he comes to join the team.



With Olympics appointing a new coach, Awako said the players continue to do their best for the new coach and the team.



“We are ready to work with every coach that the management appoints. We will do our best to with them. Before the coaches came they got in touch with Coach Annor so the transition will be smooth. We will also give our best to the new coach”



Great Olympics will play against Inter Allies in their next Ghana Premier League game this weekend.