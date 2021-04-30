'Coach Annor Walker’s Black Stars B appointment will motivate us' - Gladson Awako

Sports News of Friday, 30 April 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Accra Great Olympics captain, Gladson Awako says the appointment given to their head coach Annor Walker as Black Stars B coach will motivate the team to prove that he deserved the job.



Annor Walker has been appointed to head the Black Stars B team following an impressive season with Great Olympics in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.



He takes over from Ibrahim Tanko.



Gladson Awako in an interview on Happy 98.9FM congratulated Annor Walker on the appointment and its effect on the team.



“In a way, it’s given as the confidence and motivate us to play for him so people will know he deserves the position”, he told Odiasempa Kwame Oware on Happy Sports.



“We will continue to play for him so in the future if we get a call-up everyone will know that we deserve it not because he is our coach”, he added.



Great Olympics will be hoping to return to winning ways against Liberty Professionals on matchday 22 after losing to Dwarfs last weekend.