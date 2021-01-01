Sports News of Friday, 1 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Coach Andy Sinason bemoans King Faisal profligacy in Dreams FC stalemate

King Faisal coach, Andy Sinason

King Faisal coach, Andy Sinason has bemoaned his side's failure to take their chances after their 1-1 draw at home to Dreams FC.



The home side created several goal-scoring opportunities but managed to put just one at the back of the net as both teams shared the spoils.



Kwadwo Frimpong put the home side in front in the first half before a deflected shot ensured that both teams shared the spoils at the Nana Ameyaw Park.



King Faisal ended the game with 10 men after goalkeeper Kaisan Yuisu was shown the exit by referee Mohammed Misba.



"To be honest with you, we can't create as many as nine chances and score only one," coach Andy Sinason said.



"We were supposed to win this game but couldn't do it. We changed our formation and adopted the 4-5-1 system. My boys did not perform to my expectation but any coach will also be happy with players creating chances," he concluded.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.