Coach Adam Bromley to offer support to Rugby League Federation Ghana

Other Sports of Tuesday, 4 May 2021

Source: Rugby League Federation Ghana

The RLFG welcomes Strength and Conditioning Coach Adam Bromley who will be helping to support the community game and National Team Head Trainer Marshall Nortey along with Jonas Moorkaar as we look towards the National Team's preparations for 2021.



Adam, who has worked with several professional clubs in England and currently with Stanningley, is bringing a wealth of experience to help grow the game in Ghana.



Adam is a qualified and certified trainer with an MSc in Strength and Conditioning (Leeds Beckett University 2016-2017), REPs level 3 personal trainer, and Emergency First Aid at Work RFQ 2019.



He also has experience as a Sports Scientist (2020 -2021) for Pro Football Support, Strength and Conditioning Coach (2018- present) for A2B Conditioning, Head of Strength and Conditioning (2017-2018) for Hunslet RFLC



RLFG is grateful for this kind gesture. We also like to seek more supports for organisations to help in the development of the Rugby League in Ghana.



International Rugby League Middle East Africa Rugby League European Rugby League Chasing Roos - For international rugby league fans Everything Rugby League GTV SPORTS+ Decathlon Ghana National Sports Authority, Ghana Citi 97.3 FM JoyNews Nungua Tigers Club Accra Panthers RLFC Ghana Skolars Rugby League Club Ghana Pirates Rugby League Club Bulls RLFC Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG).



