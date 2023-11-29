'Clueless' Avram Grant is not a coach - Mikel Obi chides ex-Chelsea manager

Sports News of Wednesday, 29 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Chelsea midfielder, Mikel Obi has opined that former Chelsea manager Avram Grant was clueless during his time at Chelsea.



Obi said the Israeli trainer never led training sessions or tactical sessions and only told stories before matches.



Speaking on his podcast, he asserted that despite Grant's strange managerial style, he led them to the Champions League final.



“He wasn't a coach, he didn't even have any idea what he was doing. All he was doing was telling stories about Michael Jordan, but somehow things worked out for him and he got us to the Champions League final."



Mikel Obi played under a 68-year-old while when he was an interim manager for Chelsea during the 2007/2008 season.



He led them to the Champions League final, League Cup final, and lost the Premier League on the last day to Manchester United.



Avram Grant holds high status in coaching, rated as the best Israeli coach ever. Although he has not won many major honours, he holds the record of leading Chelsea to their first-ever Champions League final.



In his international career, he led Ghana to the Africa Cup of Nations final in 2017 and is currently on course to make it to reviving Zambia to becoming a force on the continent.



Grant has already qualified Zambia for the 2023 AFCON for the first time after the Chipolopolos missed the last four editions.





"Avram Grant had no clue of what he was doing"



- Mikel Obi pic.twitter.com/6GU7NTCTQ4 — ???? @???????????????????????????????????????????????????? (@OneJoblessBoy) November 20, 2023

EE/EK