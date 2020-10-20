Sports News of Tuesday, 20 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Clubs to pay GH¢ 20,000 to use Accra Sports Stadium ahead of 2020/21 season

Accra Sports Stadium

Ghanaian clubs to use the Accra Sports Stadium as their home venue for the 2020/21 Ghana football season will have to pay GH¢ 20,000 in order to use the facility, the National Sports Authority (NSA) has announced.



The NSA statement signed by the Director-General Professor Peter Twumasi indicated that the new user fees are expected to run during the Coronavirus and will be subject to review by management.



The Accra Sports Stadium will host more matches in the upcoming season in both the Premier League and Division One as five teams have confirmed to use the venue.



In the statement released by the NSA, home teams will be made to pay GH¢ 20,000 per match under Category B matches whilst Category C matches will attract GH¢ 15,000.



"Management would like to bring to your notice and attention of fees as well as Teams and Conditions associated with the usage of the Accra Sports Stadium involving Premier League Matches."



"Matches between Hearts and Kotoko and the National Teams are grouped under "Category A". Matches between Hearts or Kotoko versus other Premier League clubs are grouped under 'Category B' and matches between other clubs excluding Hearts and Kotoko are grouped under "Category C", the NSA statement indicated.







The Accra Sports Stadium will serve as a home venue to Accra Hearts of Oak, Asante Kotoko, Inter Allies, and Accra Great Olympics for the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.



The 2020/21 Ghana Premier League is expected to start on 13 November 2020.



Asante Kotoko will begin their campaign against Eleven Wonders at the venue.

