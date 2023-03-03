Clubs need to devote resources into nurturing support base - Dreams FC General Manager

Sports News of Friday, 3 March 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Dreams FC general manager, Ameenu Shardow, has urged Ghanaian clubs to invest resources into developing their fan base.



He is saying this on the back of the low fan patronage of local games recently across some high profile league centers.



Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko are among this list of clubs struggling to attract fans to their games.



Speaking on Asempa FM, Shardow reiterated the importance of clubs interacting with their fans.



"Fun interaction and mobilization is very key. It is important to devote resources into nurturing our support base. It is very key."



Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku has blamed the e-ticketing rolled out for the purchase of tickets to games.



He appealed to the Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif to reconsider the policy in a meeting on Wednesday.



"Hon. Minister, I think we need to look into the deployment of the e-ticketing platform again. I am in full support of the e-ticketing system because I think it's the new way. But we needed to run a lot of education programs before implementing it," said Okraku.



"I suggest we run aggressive educational campaigns to educate the leadership of the supporters groups, football consumers, and the various stakeholders as we gradually face out the manual platform," he added.