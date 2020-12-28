Sports News of Monday, 28 December 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Clubs in Turkey, Greece chase in-form Ghana attacker Ernest Asante

Ghana international Ernest Asante

Turkish and Greek top-flight clubs are chasing the signature of Ernest Asante following his explosive start to his career in the Cyprus First Division with Omonia Nicosia.



The Ghana international joined the club in the summer transfer window in a move that saw him leave UAE Pro League side Al-Fujairah.



Since his arrival in Cyprus, Ernest Asante has been a delight to watch while helping the team to pick up big points before the end of the first half of the 2020/2021 football season.



According to reports, clubs from Turkey and Greece have been monitoring the attacker of Omonia Nicosia and have developed an interest.



The teams are now reportedly preparing a bid and could try to poach Ernest Asante when the January transfer window opens.



This season, the 32-year-old has featured in 14 matches for Omonia Nicosia and has two goals to his name.





