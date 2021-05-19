You are here: HomeSports2021 05 19Article 1265641

Sports News of Wednesday, 19 May 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Clubs in Europe and Saudi Arabia chase Karela United forward Maxwell Boakye

Ghanaian forward, Maxwell Boakye Ghanaian forward, Maxwell Boakye

Ghanaian forward Maxwell Boakye has popped up on the radar of clubs in Europe and Saudi Arabia, Footballghana.com can report.

The former Hearts of Oak marksman has been outstanding since joining Karela United in the last transfer window.

He has scored two goals in as many matches he has featured in the second half of the Ghana Premier League campaign.

According to sources close to the player, two clubs from Ukraine have been monitoring his performance in the domestic top-flight league.

Meanwhile, an unnamed club in Saudi Arabia has also expressed interest in the player.

