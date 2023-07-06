Clubs in Cameroon call for Samuel Eto'o's resignation as FECAFOOT president

Sports News of Thursday, 6 July 2023

A new association of Cameroonian club members is demanding the resignation of Samuel Eto'o, the President of the Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT).



The Association of Amateur Football Clubs in Cameroon (ACFAC) led by President M. Balla Ongolo Henri Claude, has accused Eto'o of presiding over a chaotic administration.



In addition to these demands, Eto'o is facing potential legal consequences, including the possibility of jail time, following allegations of refusing to provide financial support to his daughter, Erika de Rosario Nieves.



Eto'o's leadership has been marred by allegations of financial mismanagement and opaque handling of sponsorship contracts.



There are also accusations of intimidation and arbitrary exclusion of executive committee members who have voiced criticism against the federation, as well as allegations of match result manipulation.



Furthermore, concerns have been raised by stakeholders from amateur clubs regarding FECAFOOT's association with the betting company 1xbet, which is seen as a violation of FECAFOOT and FIFA codes of ethics.



The allegations and growing discontent within the Cameroonian football community have amplified the calls for Eto'o's resignation from his role as FECAFOOT president.



Adding to his troubles, recent news has surfaced regarding a legal dispute involving Eto'o and his daughter, Erika de Rosario Nieves.



It is alleged that Eto'o has refused to provide his daughter with a monthly allowance of €1,400 for the past five years.



The possibility of Samuel Eto'o facing jail time, if found guilty of not complying with the court order, has fuelled calls for his resignation.



