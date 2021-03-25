Clubs in Accra play better football – Dreams FC head coach

Sports News of Thursday, 25 March 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Dreams FC head coach Vladislav Viric has fired a shot at clubs outside the capital, claiming they destroy football instead of making it better.



Viric who appears frustrated by the mentality of clubs outside the capital, mentioning three in the Brong Ahafo Region, insists they aim at destroying the game instead of focusing on playing good football.



The Serbian gaffer believes players enjoy the support of their handlers to employ a lot of antics in winning games especially when they are in the lead.



He quickly adds that while clubs in the capital aim at playing better football to win, their opponents outside only care about winning, no matter how it comes.



Responding to queries on his views on the Ghana Premier League since taking over as Dreams FC Coach, Viric did not mince words to state what will not make many excited.



“In Accra, people want to play football,” he started.



“But my biggest disappointment is that clubs outside Accra – Berekum, Bechem, Aduana – they just try to score, and if they’re able, then they destroy the game,” he said.



“They don’t want to play football anymore. But in Accra, the clubs want to play football and they don’t destroy the game.



“For example, we’re playing Berekum Chelsea and after they scored 1-0, the goalkeeper went down four times,” he explained.



He, however, applauded the quality of players in the league but added their mentality must be towards good football and not just to win.



“You have amazing players in Ghana but after they start to win 1-0, they destroy the game. This not football,” he added.



Viric has suddenly transformed Dreams FC into a strong side following his appointment as head coach.



Before his appointment, Dreams FC were 16th on the table with 6 points from 7 games but Viiric has placed the club on the 6th spot on the table, picking 20 points from a possible 30.



