Club officials implored to stop fighting over Coronavirus relief fund

Chief Executive Officer of Berekum Chelsea F.C, Nana Oduro Sarfo has implored clubs officials to stop fighting over the allocation of the FIFA Coronavirus relief fund.



Clubs are agitating against the Ghana Football Association (GFA) following their plan to disburse the $1.8m relief fund from CAF and FIFA.



Each Premier League will be entitled to $150,000 as a means to ease their burden following the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic.



But club owners say the amount given to the clubs is too small and urged the GFA to reconsider the distribution formula.



“If FIFA had not given us the Covid-relief grant, what would club officials have done? This is a relief that was brought for us to share," Oduro Sarfo, who is a member of the Executive Council member of the FA told Citi Sports.



“FIFA does not give money for free, any money that comes from FIFA should be accounted for.



“They have reasons for giving money, and they have given us a Covid-relief document to read, which was sent to the E-mails of the clubs.



“In Page 6 of the document, FIFA details who should benefit from the relief, Oduro continued.



“FIFA audits everything that is done with the money.



“Even if we should say we are not sharing the money to any club again, the money we are going to get cannot run our clubs for us, he concluded.



The creation of the relief fund was announced by Fifa in March when football across the globe was halted as a result of the pandemic.

