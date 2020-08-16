Sports News of Sunday, 16 August 2020

Club licensing board should be flexible - Kwame Baah Nuakoh

Dr. Kwame Baah Nuakoh is the head of the club licensing board

Dr. Kwame Baah Nuakoh, the head of the club licensing board, believes that the club licensing board would have to make tweaks to their regulations to suit the current times.



The 2019/20 Ghana football season was cancelled due to coronavirus and the GFA have announced that the new season will start in October.



The season, however, will take into consideration the spread of COVID-19 with tests expected to be taken of players. Nuakoh has noted that the licensing board should also adapt their regulations.



"In terms of club licensing, we have to admit that we cannot carry out the regulations as it is written. If you look at the English FA, what they did is that they looked at the Premier League rule book and when they realized that COVID had taken a toll on several factors, they ammended the regulations. For the season, they had two rule books," he told Joy FM.



"The club licensing board should not sit back and assume that because the FA has not changed anything in congress so we are still applying the regulations we have. We need to be flexible enough to go with the current times," he added.

