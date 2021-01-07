Sports News of Thursday, 7 January 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Club Puebla new signing Clifford Aboagye opens up on hobbies

Ghanaian player, Clifford Aboagye

Ghana international Clifford Aboagye has revealed that during his free time he enjoys having a good sleep and playing video games.



The former Ghana U-20 superstar last month sealed a transfer to Mexican Liga MX where he is expected to be an integral player for the side.



Speaking in an interview with the club, Clifford Aboagye has opened up on his hobbies.



“On a rest day I generally like to sleep a lot in the morning. Forever. Rest more. Play play, I really like to play station,” the new Camoteros player shared in a video posted by the club.



Reflecting on life in Mexico, Clifford Aboagye further disclosed that he enjoys the variety of food available in Mexico.



“The Mexican, the truth is a food with many varieties, right? that I can find what I have been eating from Africa. I eat more of my favorite foods,” the exciting central midfielder added.



In Mexico, Clifford Aboagye has played for clubs including Atlas, Querétaro and Tijuana in the past.



He hopes to enjoy similar success at Club Puebla.