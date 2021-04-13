Club Licensing Board reveals decision on Golden City Park and Nduom Stadium

Sports News of Tuesday, 13 April 2021

Source: ghanafa.org

The Club Licensing Board has considered the reports of the Club Licensing Manager from the Berekum Golden City Park and Ndoum Stadium respectively.



In respect of the Golden City Park, the Board observed that there has been a considerable improvement in the quality of the playing pitch and commended both Berekum Arsenal and Berekum Chelsea for the effort.



Based on the above, the Board decided to restore the Conditional License of the Golden City on the condition that the pitch shall be maintained throughout the course of the season and that all issues regarding the irrigation system at the facility shall also be restored before the next home match.



In respect of the Ndoum Stadium, the Board realized that the pitch has not improved after the last visit and that there are still yellow patch areas that need extra time and attention to be restored.



The Board has therefore decided that no football activity should take place at the venue at least for one full week whilst the club takes steps to constantly water, fertilize and firm up the pitch.



The Board decided that the Conditional License of the Ndoum Stadium will be restored from Match Day 21 onwards.



Clubs are to take note that the Club Licensing Board has commenced spot-checks from the beginning of the 2nd round at all league centers to ensure compliance with club licensing standards.