Club Licensing Board can now disqualify teams from competing in Africa

GFA Club Licensing Manager, Dr Kwame Baah-Nuakoh

Chairman of the Club Licensing Board Dr. Kwame Baah-Nuakoh has hinted that the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) has instructed them not to give clearance to any club with outstanding bonuses or payments to be made to players and its technical team.



Clubs in the sub-region are known to be highly indebted to their players and technical team which have always been denied by the officials, and thus leaving the main actors (players) to go hungry for months over unpaid fees and salaries.



Speaking to Ohene-Bampoe Brenya on Happy FM’s Happy Sports, he gave a hint on the instructions given the club licensing board and the Ghana Football Association ahead of the upcoming CAF champion’s league and Confederations cup respectively.



“Let me give you a hint. The current Ghanaian Clubs that are going to compete in Africa, Asante Kotoko and Ashgold, CAF has reminded the club licensing board and the FA that, one of the key tenets of club licensing they will implement this year is that a club cannot have an overdue debt to any player or any of its staff”



“Let me explain; if a club has an active promise to pay a player signing on fee which was due as at 31st December 2019 but has defaulted in paying such debt, the club licensing board should not give that club clearance to play in Africa. It does not necessarily mean the club should not owe but the said debt should not be overdue. Even our own statutes say so but then how many of our clubs can meet this?” He added.

