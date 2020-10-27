Sports News of Tuesday, 27 October 2020

Source: ghanafa.org

Club Licensing Board announce decisions after inspection of proposed premier league venues

Accra Sports Stadium

The Club Licensing Board of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced decisions after inspecting the venues proposed by Premier League clubs across the country.



Eight (8) Clubs were granted conditional approvals with the Board set to re-inspect (ten) 10 venues before granting them approvals.



The conditional approve venues are as follows, Accra Sports Stadium, Cape Coast Sports Stadium, WAFA Park, and the Nana Agyemang Badu II park.



See the photos below for the decision of the Ghana Football Association Club Licensing Board after the first inspection of Premier League Venues for the 2020/2021 season:









Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.