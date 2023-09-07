Club Friendly: Hearts of Oak beat lower-tier side Susubribi 1-0

Sports News of Thursday, 7 September 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana Premier League giants, Hearts of Oak stepped up preparations for the 2023/24 football season with another friendly match on Wednesday, September 6.



The Accra-based club today engaged lower-tier outfit Susubribi Football Club in a friendly match.



At the end of a very good exercise in Koforidua, Hearts of Oak came out victorious with a 1-0 win.



The only goal of the game was scored by goal-monger Issah Kuka who is pushing for a place in the Hearts of Oak starting eleven for the new football season after going on loan last season.



In the 2022/23 football season, the Phobians struggled to compete and missed out on a place in the top four, finishing 10th to the disappointment of fans.



Following the signing of some quality players, new head coach Martin Hendrikus Wilhemus Koopman has been tasked to build a formidable side for next season.



Hearts of Oak are expected to play a couple of friendlies in Koforidua before returning to Accra.