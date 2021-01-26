Sports News of Tuesday, 26 January 2021

Club Consult Africa is ready to renegotiate with Asante Kotoko - Yusif Chibsah

Former Asante Kotoko captain, Yusif Chibsah

Chief Executive Officer of Club Consult Africa, Yussif Chibsah, has said that his agency will accept out of court settlement from Asante Kotoko on the entitlements owed former player Abass Mohammed.



Club Africa Consult petitioned the Ghana Football Association Player Status Committee through the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG) over Asante Kotoko's decision to terminate the contract of four players unilaterally.



The four players Abass Mohammed, Evans Owusu, Samuel Tetteh Ayiku, and Matthew Kelvin Andoh had their contracts terminated by the club.



Speaking in an interview with Kumasi-based Pure FM after the verdict from the GFA, Chibsah said that he can convince the players under his management to accept half payment proposed terms which were rejected by Asante Kotoko.



"We are ready to revert to the old payment terms which was initially rejected by Asante Kotoko."



"I'm only speaking for the players under my management because I don't know what the other managers will decide to do," he told Bringt Kakam Boadu on Pure FM.



Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko has been ordered by the GFA to pay the owed entitlements to the aforementioned players in addition to a one transfer window ban.