Club CEO cites one key problem facing Asante Kotoko

Sports News of Tuesday, 21 February 2023

Source: footballghana.com

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah has indicated that he sometimes pities the tacticians in charge of the club.



According to him, one of the main problems facing the Kumasi-based club is the fact that the club is mostly unable to produce the same team for a longer period of time.



Speaking to Oyerepa FM, he said this is a major factor that affects the time and makes him pity the coaches at the helm of affairs.



“Many times we do not consider other factors before criticising. We have failed to consistently produce the same team hence playing a lot of players mid shift leaving the coach to always improvise. We need to improve as a team but I pity the coaches sometimes,” Nana Yaw Amponsah said.



Over the weekend, Asante Kotoko had the chance to close the gap on Ghana Premier League leaders Aduana Stars.



Unfortunately, the team drew goalless with Nsoatreman FC and had to share the spoils with the team.