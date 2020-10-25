Sports News of Sunday, 25 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Club Africain hit with transfer ban over unpaid Derrick Sasraku fee

Sasraku was sold to the North African giants in 2018 for US$ 120,000

Club Africain have been handed a three-year transfer ban for failing to pay Aduana Stars the fee for striker Derrick Sasraku, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.



Last month(September), Ashford Tetteh-Oku's CLOSEmarking Consult (CMC) succeeded in getting FIFA to order the Tunisian outfit to pay the Ghana Premier League side within 45 days but they defaulted for the third time.



A FIFA letter read: ''For failing, refusing and neglecting to pay Aduana Stars over $130k plus 5% interest as overdue payable (transfer fee) within the 45 days payment deadline as ordered by FIFA Player Status Department, Tunisian giants, Club Africain has been banned from registering any new players, either locally or internationally FOR A MAXIMUM DURATION OF 3 ENTIRE AND CONSECUTIVE REGISTRATION PERIODS.



''The ban, in accordance with ART 24 of the FIFA RSTP(Execution of Monetary Decisions) starts from the next registration period until they pay or suffer further sanctions, thereafter, if the default continues.''



Sasraku was sold to the North African giants in 2018 for US$ 120,000 and agreed to pay the amount in two instalments - US$ 60,000 upon receipt of the International Transfer Certificate (ITC) on August 26 and same amount on November 11, 2018.



But they did not honour their promise.



In April 2020, Sasraku succeeded in getting FIFA to order Club Africain to pay him over US$ 79,000 (outstanding entitlement), US$ 47,000 (breach of contract) plus cumulative 18 percent interest per annum from August 2019.

