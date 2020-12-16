Soccer News of Wednesday, 16 December 2020

Source: interalliesfc.com

Clifford Aboagye signs for Club Puebla

Ghana international Clifford Aboagye

Ghana international Clifford Aboagye has completed a loan switch to Mexican topflight side Club Puebla.



The 25-year-old Ghanaian midfielder from Club Tijuana has joined his new side as reinforcement for 2021.



The Club announced through its social networks its new brand-new reinforcement to face the second part of the current football season from the Xolos de Tijuana.



Club Puebla is the fourth club for Aboagye in Mexican soccer, he arrived in 2017 to join Atlas FC, later he played for Querétaro and Tijuana respectively.

