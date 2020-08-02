Sports News of Sunday, 2 August 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Clifford Aboagye shines despite Club Tijuana's heavy defeat to Club America in Mexican top-flight league

Ghana international Clifford Aboagye

Ghana Youth star, Clifford Aboagye got 90 minutes under his belt for his Club Tijuana on Saturday and was impressive despite his team's heavy defeat away to Club America in the Mexico-Liga Mx.



Club Tijuana were beaten 4-0 by Club America in their second Premier League game of the campaign on Saturday.



Goals by Valdez Bruno, Richard Sanchez, and a brace from Henry Josue Martin Mex secured the win for the Mexican giants at home.



The 25-year-old continues to impress at his new side since joining the club from Queretaro FC this summer.



