Sports News of Tuesday, 19 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Clifford Aboagye delighted with the competition at Club Puebla

Former Tijuana player, Clifford Aboagye

Ghana midfielder Clifford Aboagye says he is ready to fight for a place in a 'very competitive' Club Puebla team in the Mexican Liga MX.



The midfielder joined Club Puebla in the transfer window and made his debut in the game against Guadalajara after coming off the bench.



He missed the match against Cruz Azul, but the ex-Ghana U-20 star has stated his readiness for Saturday's clash against former team Club Tijuana.



"It is a good challenge for me since they spoke to me I saw a very serious project and I am very happy to arrive at this club to leave everything. In Tijuana, I did not have many minutes and I keep that I always gave everything, I come to contribute to the team to achieve the objectives," said Aboagye ahead of the game against his former club.



Although he is yet to start for Puebla, the diminutive midfielder is impressed by the level of competition in the team admitting he will work hard in contributing his quota to the club.



"We have a healthy, very competitive team, the teacher chooses who plays but it does not matter if I am a starter or enter the exchange, I will work and try to do what he asks of me," said the Ghanaian.



"I have been playing in Mexico for four years, Puebla saw what I can contribute to the team, I have little time and I am adapting, I know I can give a lot to the team."



Aboagye recently earned a call up to the Black Stars in the doubleheader AFCON qualifier against Sudan. The 25-year-old is eyeing more national team invite.



"Each player has their professional dreams, I was already called into the Senior National Team and I want to continue along that line, I keep learning and I need to work hard because I know that by working hard the achievements will come," he concluded.