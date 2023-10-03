Claudia Lumor hosts former Black Stars players

Sports News of Tuesday, 3 October 2023

Source: Dieu Media Ghana

Claudia Abena Kwarteng Lumor, a prominent public figure, over the weekend, orchestrated a remarkable event that brought together former Black Stars players to inspire and motivate the youth and grassroots football enthusiasts in the Oforikrom Constituency of the Ashanti Region.



Claudia Lumor led the project by lobbying for the construction of the first AstroTurf in the community, which was financed by Ghana Gas, and took on the role of hosting commissioning that bridged the generations of Ghanaian football talent.



The Former Black Stars players, revered icons in the world of football, came together to connect with the local youth and grassroots players.



The event not only celebrated Ghana’s football legacy but also paved the way for a brighter future in sports for the local community as the former Black Stars players shared their personal journeys and valuable insights with the attendees.



The interaction provided invaluable motivation and guidance to the youth, emphasizing the importance of hard work, dedication, and discipline in pursuing their football dreams.



The primary goal of this event was to inspire and empower young aspiring footballers by providing them with a unique opportunity to learn from the best.







Claudia Abena Kwarteng Lumor’s passion for community development and her deep-rooted commitment to nurturing talent made her the ideal organizer for this initiative.



The construction of the Astro Turf is to help scout local talent and promising players, potentially opening doors for them to pursue careers in professional football.



Her efforts to facilitate these connections underscore her commitment to supporting grassroots development.



The gathering served as a unifying force in the Oforikrom constituency, bringing together people from diverse backgrounds who share a common love for football. It highlighted the potential for sports to foster community cohesion and development.



Her dedication to community development and her ability to bring together football legends and aspiring athletes created an event that will be remembered as a turning point in the lives of many young football enthusiasts.







The event was graced by the chiefs of Oforikrom and hundereds of the community members.







