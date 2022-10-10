Clash between Wa Suntaa and Kasena Nankana FC called off

Sports News of Monday, 10 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

The match between Wa Suntaa and Kasena Nankana FC in the Access Bank Division one League has been called off.



This has been confirmed by Wa Suntaa SC in an official club statement.



“Referenced the heading above, management of Wa Suntaa SC announces the official calling-off of our match day two clash with Kasena Nankana FC at the Wa Park,” part of the club statement said on Sunday.



It explained, “The visitors failed to turn up for the clash after earlier on missing out on the prematch presser.



“By the laws of the game, the officials of the game expectedly called off the match in accordance with rules and regulations guiding the game after 30 minutes of waiting.



“We are extremely sorry to our teaming fan base and hope to return stronger.



“See you in the much-anticipated derby against our regional rivals, Maana SC.”



According to reports gathered, Kasena Nankana FC suffered a robbery attack en route to honour the match and hence the failure to make it to the game.