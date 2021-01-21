Sports News of Thursday, 21 January 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Christopher Nettey talks about Asante Kotoko right-wing role

Defender, Christopher Nettey

Asante Kotoko defender Christopher Nettey has no problem playing at right-wing in the ongoing Ghana Premier League campaign.



Nettey, who was adjudged as the most valuable player in his side’s 1-0 win over Ebusua Dwarfs on Wednesday has recently been deployed as a right-winger under interim coach Johnson Smith.



He played as a right-winger in Kotoko’s game against Dreams FC, Liberty Professionals and Ebusua Dwarfs.



But according to the former Attram De Visser Academy player he has no qualms with the coach, saying he is ready to play any position he is assigned.



Speaking after his side victory over Dwarfs, he said, “When I was growing up as a footballer I learnt to play so many positions on the field so it wasn’t something new for me. You could recall against Liberty I played the right wing so I just felt comfortable there” he said.



Nettey scored the only goal of the match to help his side win all the maximum points at stake.