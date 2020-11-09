Sports News of Monday, 9 November 2020

Christopher Nettey speaks after maiden Black Stars call-up

Asante Kotoko defender, Christopher Nettey

Asante Kotoko defender, Christopher Nettey has reacted to his late invitation to the Black Stars by head coach Charles Akonnor.



Christopher Nettey was handed a late Black Stars call-up to replace injured Harrison Afful who has been ruled out of the Sudan games.



He was the second local player after Ashantigold’s Kwadwo Amoako to have been invited by Coach Charles Akonnor for the Sudan games.



Christopher Nettey in an interview with Myfabulousonline after his invitation stated that he is going to prove his worth to the technical handlers.



“It’s a dream come true, I am so excited for my call-up.”



“I have come this far as a result of hard work and dedication and I am going there to do same to cement a place in the team, I am ready to learn from my seniors and implement on the field when given the nod.”



“I will continue to work hard to make everyone who has been supporting me since the beginning of my career proud.”

