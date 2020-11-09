Sports News of Monday, 9 November 2020

Christopher Nettey earns Black Stars call-up as injuries hit Akonnor’s team

Kumasi Asante Kotoko defender Christopher Nettey has been handed a late call-up into the Black Stars team for the AFCON qualifier against Sudan, several media outlets report.



Nettey has been invited to replace veteran defender Harrison Afful who has been ruled out of the game.



The Attram DiVisser Soccer Academy product becomes the only local player to make the team.



The 22-year-old has become the latest player to be called into the team after Attamah Larweh, Majeed Ashimeru and Afriyie Acquah were invited by Akonnor after missing out on the main squad.



The Black Stars will lock horns with Sudan at the Cape Coast Stadium on Thursday.



Five days after the game in Cape Coast, the Black Stars will travel to Ondurman, Sudan for the second leg of the fixture.



Ghana have a 100% record in the qualifiers so far after winning their first two matches against South Africa and Sao Tome Principe.



Another player who is also likely to pull out of the game is Thomas Partey. The Arsenal midfielder picked up a thigh injury in Arsenal’s 3-0 defeat to Aston Villa in the Premier League.



Partey who started the game was hauled off at half time after picking up the injury that could rule him out of the game.



Ghana is also waiting on the Confederation of Africa Football to grant a request to allow supporters in the stadium.



CAF is expected to communicate its decision to the GFA latest by Tuesday, November 10, 2020.

