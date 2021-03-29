Christopher Mbii claims MTN Invitational Golf Sterling Edition Silver Cup

Golf News of Monday, 29 March 2021

Source: Sammy Heywood Okine, Contributor

Rising golf star, Chris Mbii from Tafo Golf Club won the 2021 first quarter MTN Invitational Sterling Edition Men’s Silver trophy on Saturday at the Achimota Club.



The banker who wishes to play at the Pro-Am level and also in the Pro tournaments strike handicap two and scored 41 points.



Church Ansah was second in the event with handicap four scoring 41 points as Mawuli Ababio played handicap 10 scoring 40 points.



Alberta Lomofio won the Ladies Event. She was followed by Jiang Yang and Rita Pellegrino placed third. Max Prah won the Men’s Bronze, Gustav Godonou was second and Masina Pacal was third.



Closest to the pin (Men) was taken by Edward Annobil, with R. Amponsah Mensah winning the Ladies Felix Akakpo took the longest drive prize for men, while Vivian Dick won the ladies.



Kwesi Senyi won the Men’s Seniors with 41 points and Joy Arkutu took the Ladies Seniors with 35 points.



Samuel Koranteng, Head of Corporate Affairs commended the golfers who turned out in number for the fantastic and exciting event. He hinted that the 25th anniversary of MTN will be launched virtually in May.



MTN Board Chairman, Dr. Ishmael Yamson shared some corporate updates with participants.



He said MTN Ghana is on course to transition into a full digital operator in the next few years.



“While that is happening, we are set to celebrate our 25th anniversary as a business. To demonstrate our commitment to the growth of this country, we will continue to make significant investments into our network to ensure optimum performance and a distinct customer experience. We will also support social development programs. We call on all of you to support our initiatives when details of the anniversary are shared when we launch the celebrations.



“We are also embarking on an important exercise towards making Mobile financial services more secure for customers. From 2nd April, we will all be expected to present any National ID when undertaking MoMo cash-out transaction.



“Our support towards the fight against COVID-19 continues unabated. Earlier in the year, MTN Group Partnered African Union’s (AU’s) COVID-19 vaccination program with $25 million to procure Vaccines for Africa. I am happy to say that last Sunday, Ghana received 165,000 AstraZeneca Vaccines for health workers.



“As we all know, the end of the first quarter of this year has given us an indication of a steady pick up of economic activities. For us at MTN, we maintain a positive attitude, just as golfers do when playing on the golf course. We remain focused on our theme for the year which seeks to provide an enhanced digital experience for the customer” he said.



He congratulated all the winners of the tournament for their demonstration of resilience and tenacity.