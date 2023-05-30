Christopher Baah shines as Sarpsborg 08 beat Aalesund

Sports News of Tuesday, 30 May 2023

Source: ghanaguardian.com

In a thrilling Norwegian Eliteserien match on Monday, Sarpsborg 08 emerged victorious with a 3-1 win over Aalesund, propelled by the impressive performance of Ghanaian international Christopher Baah.



The 18-year-old forward showcased his skills from the start, earning a place in Sarpsborg 08's starting lineup for the Round 8 clash of the 2023 campaign.



Baah made an immediate impact, finding the back of the net with a superb strike in the 19th minute of the first half, granting the hosts an early lead.



Sarpsborg 08 continued to dominate, and Joachim Soltvedt extended their advantage in the 36th minute.



However, Ghanaian compatriot Isaac Atanga managed to pull one back for Aalesund just three minutes later, rekindling their hopes of a comeback.



Despite Aalesund's efforts, Sarpsborg 08 remained resilient in the second half. In the 68th minute, Bjorn Utvik sealed the victory for his team with a well-taken goal.



Throughout the season, Christopher Baah has been a consistent presence for Sarpsborg 08, featuring in all eight matches thus far.



He has already found the back of the net once and will be eager to contribute more goals to help propel his team to further success in the Eliteserien.