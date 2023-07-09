Christopher Baah scores first goal in KRC Genk's friendly win against OH Leuven

Sports News of Sunday, 9 July 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Christopher Baah scored his first goal for KRC Genk in their 4-0 preseason friendly win against OH Leuven on Saturday.



Goalkeeper Valentin Cojocaru had to pay attention because most of the action occurred in the Leuven team's half of the field. He was able to stop Fadera from scoring from the left while anticipating a fast cross from Paintsil from the right.



The opening goal fell to KRC Genk just before half-time. Alieu Fadera tapped the ball into the net from a Castro pass.



In the 45th minute, Patrik Hrosovsky recaptured a free kick past the Leuven goalkeeper. With a deserved 2-0 lead for KRC Genk, both teams went to cool off.



Luca Oyen nodded the third goal in the 47th minute after the break. Leuven responded a few minutes later via Thorsteinsson, but the Icelander's shot went wide.



After weak play from the away team, new signing Christopher Baah showed his quick feet and dribbled past Jackers to make it 4-0 in the 81st minute.