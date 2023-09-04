Christopher Baah Bonsu sees red in 15 minutes as Genk share spoils with Anderlecht

Sports News of Monday, 4 September 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian youngster Christopher Baah Bonsu was given the marching orders on Sunday as KRC Genk shared the spoils with Anderlecht.



Baah Bonsu lasted only 15 minutes in Genk’s 1-1 stalemate against Anderlecht at the Cegeka Arena.



Anderlecht shot into the lead through Belgium-born Ghanaian Francis Amuzu in the 71st minute mark.



Amuzu made substitute appearance in his outfit away game against Genk and made his presence felt in the encounter.



The 24-year-old was introduced in the 70th minute before going on to open the scoring for Anderlecht in the highly competitive game on Sunday. The forward needed just a minute to announce his presence in the game.



Anderlecht seems to have secured a vital victory at away but Nigerian international Toluwalase Arokodare scored in additional minute of the game to earn a point for Genk.



Both Joseph Paintsil and Christopher Baah Bonsu were in action for Genk as they come from behind to secure a point in the game.



Painstil started and lasted 82 minutes but Baah Bonsu saw red after just 15 minutes into the game.



