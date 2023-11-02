Christopher Baah Bonsu on target for KRC Genk in Belgian Cup win over URSL Vise

Sports News of Thursday, 2 November 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian youngster Christopher Baah Bonsu was on target for KRC Genk in their Belgian Cup win over URSL Vise on Wednesday night.



The 18-year-old made a substitute appearance when his outfit cruised to an emphatic 4-0 away win over URSL in the Round 32 clash of the Cup competition.



Baah Bonsu made a good account of himself by registering his name on the scoresheet after climbing off the bench at the 75th-minute mark to replace Nigerian international Yira Sor.



Genk opened the scoring after just 18 minutes into the game Yira Sor as the visitors went to the halftime break with the advantage.



In a spirited performance, Genk added three additional goals to secure an emphatic win over their opponent.



Genk wasted no time to grab their second goal after the break, when Patrik Hrosovsky found the back of the net just a minute into the second half.



Ivory Coast international Aziz Ouattara added his sides third goal of the match in the 50th minute before Baah Bonsu sealed victory on stoppage time.