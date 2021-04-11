Christopher Antwi-Adjei strikes as Paderborn thump VfL Bochum

Sports News of Sunday, 11 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghana forward Christopher Antwi-Adjei netted for the second week running as Paderborn recorded an emphatic victory over VfL Bochum in the Bundesliga II on Sunday.



Antwi-Adjei crowned a magnificent performance with his side's third as they defeated Raman Chibsah's Bochum 3-0.



The 27-year-old has been in top form for the Blue and Blacks and was on target when they lost to Nuremberg last week.



Julian Justvan and Sven Michel scored to quick fire goals to hand Paderborn a first half lead before Antwi-Adjei added a third with 17 minutes left.



The goal was the Ghana international's third of the season after 25 matches.







