Sports News of Sunday, 21 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Christopher Antwi-Adjei strike powers Paderborn to victory against Sandhausen

Winger, Christopher Antwi-Adjei

Ghanaian winger Christopher Antwi-Adjei scored to help Paderborn secure a 2-1 win over Sandhausen in the German Bundesliga II game on Saturday.



Paderborn came from a goal down to win the game after Besar Halimi had put the away side infront.



The Kosovo international scored in the 15th minute of the first half.



Dernis Serby equalized for Paderborn with some few minutes to end the first half as the two sides went into the break with the spoil shared.



Prince Osei-Owusu who featured in the game for Paderborn was substituted in the 70th minute.



Christopher Antwi- Adjei scored the winning goal for the home side in the 74th minute to secure the three points.



The win moves Paderborn to the 10th position on the league table with 30 points after match day 21.



Christopher has made 18 appearances in the ongoing campaign for Paderborn and has his first goal of the season.