Christopher Antwi-Adjei steps up recovery ahead of Bochum's game against Borussia Dortmund

Sports News of Thursday, 27 April 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Bochum's forward, Christopher Antwi-Adjei, has been making significant strides in his recovery from injury as he aims to feature in the upcoming match against Borussia Dortmund.



The Ghanaian international suffered a setback during VfL Bochum's 5-1 defeat to Wolfsburg, which forced him to come off, but he has been working hard to regain his fitness ahead of the crucial clash.



Bochum will be hoping to secure a positive result against one of the top teams in the Bundesliga, and the potential return of Antwi-Adjei could be a major boost for their chances.



Christopher Antwi-Adjei took a step back in training at VfL Bochum on Tuesday. According to Philipp Rentsch of Tief im Westen – VfL-Magazine, the winger only had one running session on the schedule with defender Keven Schlotterbeck who is also recovering from injury.



Christopher Antwi-Adjei 29, has made 24 appearances, scored two goals, and assisted six in the German Bundesliga this season.