Christopher Antwi-Adjei signs for newly-promoted Bundesliga side Bochum

Sports News of Wednesday, 26 May 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana winger Christopher Antwi-Adjei has sealed a move to the newly-promoted Bundesliga side VfL Bochum, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.



The 27-year-old has signed a three-year deal with the club ahead of the 2021/22 season.



The one-time capped Ghana international has Bundesliga experience after playing 34 times in his maiden campaign with Paderborn in the topflight.



In the just-ended season in the Bundesliga II, he played 31 times, scoring 4 times as Paderborn failed to make a return to the Bundesliga.



"I am looking forward to more than one aspect: I am looking forward to the upcoming challenges with VfL, I am happy to have signed with a traditional club, I am looking forward to many games in a beautiful stadium - hopefully soon again in front of spectators - and I'm particularly happy to be wearing the VfL Bochum jersey, ”says Christopher Antwi-Adjei.



He becomes VfL Bochum's first signing of the summer.



“Christopher Antwi-Adjei has a lot of dynamism and can be used variably in the offensive. He has experience in the Bundesliga and the second league and has again proven in the current season that his speed is a problem for many defensive lines, "says Sebastian Schindzielorz, Managing Director Sport of VfL Bochum 1848.



"We are delighted to be able to that »Jimmy« decided for VfL and we are firmly convinced that he will help us with his qualities," he added.



The German-born Ghanaian made 144 appearances for Paderborn, scoring 27 goals and providing 17 assists in his four-year stint.