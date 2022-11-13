Christopher Antwi-Adjei scores match-winner for Bochum against Augsburg

Sports News of Sunday, 13 November 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana forward Christopher Antwi-Adjei scored the match-winner for VFL Bochum in their 1-0 win over Augsburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday.



The 28-year-old, who lasted for 73 minutes put up an impressive performance to help his side secure all three points at the Augsburg Arena.



Antwi-Adjei has now scored two goals and provided two assists in 11 matches for Bochum this season.



After the goalless first half, the Ghanaian found the back of the net in the 58th minute of the game.



Bochum couldn't add to their tally, however, they held to secure a vital away win.



Bochum are 17th on the league table with 13 points after 15 games played so far.



Antwi-Adjei was included in Ghana's provisional 55-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar which will be whittled down to 26 players on Monday, November 14.



Black Stars have been drawn in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.



Ghana will take on Portugal in their first game on November 24 before playing South Korea and Uruguay on November 28 and December 2 respectively.



Black Stars will play Switzerland in an International friendly on November 17, before travelling to Qatar for the World Cup.